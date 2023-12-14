Porzingis (calf) is available for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis was probable ahead of Thursday's matchup and will officially be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.