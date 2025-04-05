Porzingis (nose) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Porzingis took an elbow to the face during Friday's game against the Suns, which resulted in him missing the rest of the game. However, he'll be ready to return to the floor on Sunday against the Wizards. The veteran big man is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and a career-high 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.