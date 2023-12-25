Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis (ankle) will play Monday against the Lakers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis was listed as questionable, but there was optimism he'd be able to suit up, so his availability doesn't come as a surprise. He's appeared in just five of Boston's last 12 contests, averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes during that stretch.