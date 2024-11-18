Boston assigned Porzingis (foot) to the G League's Maine Celtics to take part in practice Monday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Porzingis is advancing to the next phase of his recovery as he continues to trend in the right direction in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a tendon in his left ankle. Following Monday's practice, Porzingis will return to Boston, where he will continue to ramp up his workload. A target date for his season debut has yet to be announced, but Porzingis told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN prior to training camp that he expects to resume playing "sometime in December" at the latest, and "hopefully earlier than that."