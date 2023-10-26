Porzingis closed with 30 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the Knicks.

Porzingis looked fantastic in his season opener. Outside of reaching the 30-point mark and looking like the second go-to option on offense -- ahead of Jaylen Brown -- he also came through when needed, as he drained a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. HIs 30 points set a Celtics record for points in a Boston debut and his four blocks gave Boston a huge boost on defense. The Unicorn could battle with Brown to earn the role of second scoring option behind Jayson Tatum, and in that regard, Wednesday's outing was a step in the right direction.