Porzingis closed with 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 138-129 victory over the Bulls.

Porzingis played 25 minutes in his second game of the season but looked much better than in his debut. The star big man ended just two boards shy of a double-double, and he's likely to remain in a starting role, though he's also likely to get an occasional day off, allowing Al Horford to move into the starting unit. Porzingis has accounted for 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 48 minutes in his first two games of the season.