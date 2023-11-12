Porzingis produced 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Raptors.
Porzingis has adjusted to his new surroundings in Boston, and while he's operating as the third-best offensive option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, he's posted solid numbers across the board. The veteran big man hasn't been able to replicate his 30-point performance from the season opener, but he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings.
