Porzingis (lower leg) will come off the bench for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Mavericks.

Porzingis will once again come off the bench for the Celtics, as he did in the first two NBA Finals matchups. In two games this series, Porzingis accumulated 32 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and an assist while shooting 12-for-20 from the field. Prior to Game 5, head coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis will not have any restrictions after sitting out the last two games due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, but Al Horford will remain in the starting lineup Monday.