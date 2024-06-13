There's "real doubt" that Porzingis (lower leg) will be able to return at any point in the NBA Finals against Dallas, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports Wednesday.

Porzingis was initially labeled questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 but wasn't cleared by the Celtics' medical staff ahead of the contest. The 28-year-old voiced his willingness to do whatever it takes to play leading up to Wednesday's tilt, but he may not be medically cleared before the series ends. Porzingis had missed 10 straight games before the Finals with a calf strain that's unrelated to his lower leg injury, but was key contributor off the bench in the Celtics' Games 1 and 2 wins. Al Horford should continue to start at center while Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett are candidates to see action behind Horford. There should be more updates regarding Porzingis' health leading up to Friday's Game 4, though he should be considered questionable at best for the contest.