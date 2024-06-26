Speaking on the Russillo Podcast, Celtics President Brad Stevens said Wednesday that Porzingis (leg) could miss the start of the 2024-25 season.

Stevens was pretty vague with his comments, to be fair, and an official timetable won't be known until Porzingis undergoes his procedure in the coming days. Stevens mentioned that Porzingis' potential absence opens the door for the Celtics to be creative at the start of the season with their rotations. For now, it sounds like the franchise is planning for this to be a lengthy recovery process.