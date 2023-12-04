Porzingis (calf) could return to action as soon as this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game Monday against the Pacers, but there is increasing optimism about his progress. If the Celtics win Monday, Porzingis could potentially return as soon as Thursday in Vegas for the Final Four of the In-Season Tournament.
