Porzingis supplied 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 loss to the Lakers.

Porzingis struggled from the field and was particularly woeful from beyond the arc, as he missed six of his seven attempts from deep, but he salvaged his fantasy line by delivering strong contributions in other categories, particularly on the defensive end. Porzingis is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game since the start of January.