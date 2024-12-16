Porzingis (heel) left Sunday's game against the Wizards in the second quarter and did not return.

Porzignis suffered a heel injury in the second quarter and was ultimately unable to return. He concludes the contest with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of action. If he is forced to miss time, Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet are likely to see increased roles.