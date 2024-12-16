Porzingis (heel) left Sunday's game against the Wizards in the second quarter and did not return.
Porzignis suffered a heel injury in the second quarter and was ultimately unable to return. He concludes the contest with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of action. If he is forced to miss time, Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet are likely to see increased roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns to action with 19/8 line•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns for second half•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Exits game Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Saturday vs. Griz•