Porzingis notched 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-124 victory over Indiana.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Porzingis delivered his first double-double since Jan. 2 and his sixth of the season. The veteran big missed five games in total in January with various minor injuries, and in the 11 contests he was able to suit up for he averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.9 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from beyond the arc. Porzingis' usage has predictably dropped in his first season with Boston while playing alongside the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but his efficiency has improved and he's on pace for his best blocks per game average since 2019-20.