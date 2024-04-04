Porzingis racked up 27 points (11-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 victory over the Thunder.

Aside from recording a double-double for the second time across his last three outings, it's worth noting that Porzingis finished just one block shy of tying his season-high mark in that category. Porzingis has also been on a tear offensively, as he's cleared the 15-point mark in 13 straight appearances, a run that dates back to Feb. 24. He's averaging 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in that span.