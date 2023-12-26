Porzingis gifted 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-115 holiday road win over the Lakers.

The Unicorn did not look hobbled by the ankle issue that forced him to miss Saturday's game. Porzingis played great defense, hit the boards and shot efficiently from the field, helping the C's finish this recent road trip with a 3-1 record. In fact, Porzingis seemed to enjoy the Christmas spotlight. Hopefully, his calf and ankle injuries are behind him. Boston now heads home to face the struggling Pistons on Thursday.