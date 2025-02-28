Porzingis (illness) is officially ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis was able to suit up Wednesday against Detroit but will miss Friday's game due to his illness. If Luke Kornet (personal) is able to play, he and Al Horford will likely garner more playing time in Porzingis' absence.
