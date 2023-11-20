Porzingis provided 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, six blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 win over Memphis.

Porzingis led the team in scoring and put on another terrific defensive display as the Celtics picked up their fifth straight win. Over his last three games, Porzingis has a total of 10 blocks. He's also been red hot from the field, shooting 59.4 percent.