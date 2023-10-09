Porzingis delivered 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

Porzingis sat out the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis but was deemed healthy by the start of training camp, and if the preseason opener is anything to go by, he's expected to play a significant role for the Celtics. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game during the 2022-23 campaign.