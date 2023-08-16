Porzingis (foot) will require a 4-6 week rehab program but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Porzingis announced Tuesday that he'll sit out the FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis, and he'll be on the mend for several more weeks. It seems likely that he'll be back to full health in time for the start of the regular season, but the 28-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years, so an offseason setback is somewhat concerning. Despite his health issues, Porzingis has topped 20 points per contest in each of the last four seasons, averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game during that time.