Porzingis (rest) is expected to play in the postseason.
With the No. 2 seed locked up, Porzingis missed the regular-season finale for rest purposes. The big man's 42 regular-season appearances were a career-low mark, and he averaged fewer than 20 points per game for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ties season high with 34 points•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable with illness•