Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (rest) is expected to play in the postseason.

With the No. 2 seed locked up, Porzingis missed the regular-season finale for rest purposes. The big man's 42 regular-season appearances were a career-low mark, and he averaged fewer than 20 points per game for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

More News