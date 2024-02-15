Porzingis sat out the entire second half of Wednesday's 136-86 win over the Nets after rolling his ankle in the second quarter, but he said he would have been available to return had the game been competitive, Jay King of The Athletic reports. He tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla seemed to echo Porzingis' sentiments after the game, so fantasy managers shouldn't panic too much about the big man's early exit. Porzingis will have ample time to recover from the ankle sprain, as the Celtics will head into the All-Star break before returning to play their next game Feb. 22 in Chicago.