Porzingis had a rough night shooting the basketball in Game 1 against Orlando, going 1-for-8 from the field. However, the veteran scorer was able to impact the game in other areas, as he recorded a game-high four steals to go along with six rebounds. Fortunately for Boston, the Celtics were able to secure a 17-point win to take a 1-0 series lead despite Porzingis' lack of production offensively.