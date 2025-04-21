Porzingis ended Sunday's 103-86 win over Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with five points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 26 minutes.
Porzingis had a rough night shooting the basketball in Game 1 against Orlando, going 1-for-8 from the field. However, the veteran scorer was able to impact the game in other areas, as he recorded a game-high four steals to go along with six rebounds. Fortunately for Boston, the Celtics were able to secure a 17-point win to take a 1-0 series lead despite Porzingis' lack of production offensively.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially set to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Game 1•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ties season high with 34 points•