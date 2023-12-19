Porzingis (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Celtics have added Porzingis to the injury report with a tag of left calf strain injury management, so the team is likely exercising caution with the big man following Sunday's matchup against the Magic. Boston should have a better idea of Porzingis' availability after he goes through morning shootaround and pregame warmups.