Porzingis (lower leg) was seen shooting around during Thursday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics have yet to release an official injury report for Game 4 on Friday after Porzingis missed Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. While it's still unclear if the 28-year-old big man will be able to suit up, it seems as though he will have at least a chance of playing again in the NBA Finals. If Porzingis is ultimately deemed available, he will likely continue to serve as Boston's backup center behind Al Horford.