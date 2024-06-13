Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (lower leg) was seen shooting around during Thursday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics have yet to release an official injury report for Game 4 on Friday after Porzingis missed Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. While it's still unclear if the 28-year-old big man will be able to suit up, it seems as though he will have at least a chance of playing again in the NBA Finals. If Porzingis is ultimately deemed available, he will likely continue to serve as Boston's backup center behind Al Horford.

More News