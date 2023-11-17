Porzingis (knee) participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis and Jaylen Brown (illness) are both questionable for Friday's contest but appear to be trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's win over Philadelphia. However, if they are sidelined again, expect Al Horford (toe) and Sam Hauser to see extending playing time versus Toronto.