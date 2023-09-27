Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Tuesday that Porzingis (foot) is completely healthy ahead of training camp, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis sat out the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis, but as expected, he's good to go for his first training camp with the Celtics. "Kristaps has been running up and down the court the last few days," Stevens said. "I thought the progression that his trainers [in Latvia], our trainers here and everybody came up with to get him back so that he could avoid anything lingering was key." The new-look Celtics will presumably have some kinks to work out in 2023-24, but Porzingis, whose fantasy value likely takes a hit with the move, brings a new dimension to a team with championship aspirations.