Porzingis (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Boston's previous game with a right knee contusion. Porzingis will likely reclaim his starting spot from Al Horford.
