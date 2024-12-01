Porzingis (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will suit up while the club works him back to full playing form. The big man has started in each of his two regular-season appearances this year, during which he has averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 24.0 minutes per game.