Porzingis (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Porzingis has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he will return from a two-game absence Tuesday. He represents Boston's lone available big man, as Al Horford (neck) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) are both unavailable.
