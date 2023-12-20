Porzingis (calf) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Porzingis sat out the first half of the Celtics' back-to-back set Tuesday, allowing Al Horford to start at center in the overtime loss to Golden State. However, Horford is now resting Wednesday, so Porzingis will return to his usual role. With Jayson Tatum (ankle) out, Porzingis may see increased offensive usage versus Sacramento.