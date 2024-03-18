Porzingis (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

As expected, Porzingis has been upgraded from probable to available and will snap a five-game absence streak. With Al Horford (toe/rest), Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) all sidelined, Porzingis should start in his return and be one of Boston's go-to offensive options.