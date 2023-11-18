Porzingis provided 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 108-105 victory over Toronto.
Porzingis missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a knee issue, but it was just a minor contusion and he seemed to be moving well Friday. He set season highs in both rebounds (12) and assists (5), helping the Celtics win their fourth straight game.
