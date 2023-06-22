The Wizards are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Porzingis to the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porzingis opted into his $36 million dollar contract for 2023-24 in order for the trade to occur. He appeared in 65 games for the Wizards last season, tallying 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks on 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Boston will be the 27-year-old's fourth destination since being drafted fourth overall by the Knicks in 2015. He's expected to slide into the Celtics' starting lineup alongside either Al Horford or Robert Williams in the frontcourt. However, Porzingis will likely be the third option offensively behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, meaning his 2022-23 usage rate of 27.3 percent will likely see a significant drop-off.