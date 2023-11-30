Porzingis said Tuesday that he's feeling good and making progress in his recovery from a left calf strain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. "I think, very soon. Very soon," Porzingis said, regarding his potential return to game action. "Not 100 percent sure if it's going to be next game, but hopefully right after that."

Porzingis' comments essentially rule him out for Friday's game against the 76ers, but he seems to be leaving the door open for a return to the lineup Monday, when the Celtics travel to Indiana to face the Pacers in an In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal game. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said Nov. 26 that Porzingis will be re-evaluated in about a week, so expect the team to provide an update on the big man's status at some point over the weekend. While Porzingis has been sidelined for Boston's last two games, Al Horford has stepped in as the team's starting center, while Luke Kornet has entered the rotation as Horford's primary backup.