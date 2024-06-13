Coach Joe Mazzula said Thursday that Porzingis (lower leg) is getting better and "fighting hard" to play in Game 4 on Friday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis didn't play in Game 3 due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation and is in danger of missing the remainder of the NBA Finals. However, if Porzingis is able to suit up, he will provide a big boost to Boston's frontcourt, as he averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22.0 minutes across the first two games of the series.