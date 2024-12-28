Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to a left ankle sprain. If Porzingis is ultimately ruled out yet again, Al Horford will likely draw another start.
