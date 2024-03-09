Porzingis is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Suns due to right hamstring tightness.
Porzingis' late addition to the injury report is a bad sign of his availability Saturday. If the 28-year-old big man is ruled out, Al Horford will likely start in his place.
