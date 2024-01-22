Porzingis logged 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 victory over the Rockets.
Porzingis has had some ups and downs in recent weeks with the Celtics, but Sunday's game was the perfect example of how dominant he can be when deployed as the offense's focal point. Porzingis also became the first player in Celtics history to record five blocks and six threes made in the same game, exemplifying his two-way ability and his capacity to stretch the floor on offense.
