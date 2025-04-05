Porzingis didn't return to Friday's 123-103 win over the Suns after suffering a nasal laceration in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis exited to the locker room with 11:32 remaining in the final quarter and required stitches after taking an elbow to the nose from an opposing player. He finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes. The Celtics labeled the center as questionable to return after he returned to the bench after getting stitched back up, but he didn't check back into the game while the Celtics held a comfortable lead. He'll have another day to heal up before Boston returns to action Sunday against Washington.