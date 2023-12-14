Porzingis (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Despite dealing with a nagging calf issue, Porzingis is expected to suit up for the first leg of Thursday's back-to-back against Cleveland. The 28-year-old big man saw a full workload, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's contest.