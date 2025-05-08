Porzingis contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Porzingis came off the bench as he continued to deal with an illness, logging fewer than 15 minutes for the second straight game. The star center missed eight games in early March due to illness, and it appears it is still bothering him. Boston now trails 2-0 with the series heading back to New York. While it is likely Porzingis will play in some capacity, it is unclear just how impactful he will be moving forward.