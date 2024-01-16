Porzingis recorded 15 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 105-96 win over the Raptors.

Hadn't it been for the fact that he nailed 10 of his 12 attempts from the charity stripe, this would've been a poor offensive game for Porzingis, who only attempted six shots from the field despite logging 32 minutes. Porzingis has failed to score more than 15 points in three of his last five outings, and he seems to be having problems adjusting to a secondary role on offense with Boston, which didn't appear to be the case in the first weeks of the campaign.