Porzingis exited Thursday's game against the Heat with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis took a hard fall under the basket and immediately checked out of the game to be evaluated further. Al Horford and Luke Kornet could see more opportunities down the stretch if Porzingis is unable to return.
