Porzingis ended with 11 points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason win over the 76ers.

Porzingis was perfect from deep, but that's perhaps the lone noteworthy aspect of the 17 minutes he was on the court. Not many conclusions can be drawn considering his playing time and the fact it's still early in the preseason, but as long as he gets reps and maintains healthy, this will be a productive adjustment period for the star big man.