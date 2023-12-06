Porzingis (calf) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage with coaches following the session, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Porzingis has missed four straight contests, including Boston's disappointing loss to the Pacers during the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament on Monday. However, the talented big man may return to game action soon. His next chance will come Friday versus the Knicks, but his official status for that contest likely won't surface until Thursday afternoon.