Porzingis (ankle) let it be known that it is possible he may play on Thursday against the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis has missed the last three games due to his ankle injury but seems to be trending toward returning sooner rather than later. The veteran big man has played in only 11 games this season and has been productive, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.