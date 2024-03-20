Coach Joe Mazzulla said that Porzingis won't be on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis played just 21 minutes Monday after returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but that may have also been due to the blowout nature of Boston's win over Detroit. The 28-year-old big man should be able to play closer to his season average of 29.6 minutes against Milwaukee.
