Porzingis is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.

Porzingis has struggled massively in the series and was outplayed by Luke Kornet in the Game 5 win Wednesday, so it's not entirely surprising to see the former move to a bench role. Porzingis is averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game in the series while starting in just two of the six outings.