Coach Joe Mazzulla said after Sunday's win over the Mavericks that he isn't concerned about Porzingis' calf heading into Wednesday's Game 3, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's victory, but he exited the matchup with 4:40 remaining and didn't return. He appeared to be getting his calf looked at on the team's bench area, but the issue isn't expected to be a concern as the NBA Finals roll on.